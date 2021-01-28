CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSL has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

