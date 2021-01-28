CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. CURO Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701 over the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CURO Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

