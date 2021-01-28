Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.96.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

