Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CUBI stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 256,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

