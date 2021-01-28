Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2026 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2026

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.00 EPS.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,684. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $709.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

