CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

