CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CCPG opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.91.

In other CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) news, insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

