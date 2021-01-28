CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after buying an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 636.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 241.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

