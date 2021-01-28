Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Ameren worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

AEE stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,261. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

