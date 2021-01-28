Cwm LLC Has $107.19 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned 2.17% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $107,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.70. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $314.93.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

