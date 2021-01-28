Cwm LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $45,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $$54.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,562. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34.

