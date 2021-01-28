Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.87. 60,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,869. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.