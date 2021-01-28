Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.38% of Amdocs worth $35,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amdocs by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after buying an additional 1,256,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after buying an additional 309,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amdocs by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after buying an additional 298,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.58. 8,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,714. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

