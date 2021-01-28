CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.05% of CyrusOne worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,697. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

