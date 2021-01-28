D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in D.R. Horton by 28,411.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

