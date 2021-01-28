DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 166,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

