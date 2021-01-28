DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 28.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

