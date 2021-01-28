DA Davidson Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $20.90 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

Shares of SIVB opened at $448.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.