DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

