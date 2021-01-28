DA Davidson Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE:LPX opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,203 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 126,361 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 177,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

