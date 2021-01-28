Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.29 ($67.40).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

