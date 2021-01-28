Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

DHR stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

