Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SBMSF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

