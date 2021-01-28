Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

