Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $100.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as high as $102.72 and last traded at $101.89. Approximately 2,715,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,169,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after buying an additional 157,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,533 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 626.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

