Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

