Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $103.06 or 0.00326282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $774.91 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003852 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.67 or 0.01509113 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,946,765 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

