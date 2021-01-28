Dash (DASH) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Dash has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $621.73 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $104.94 or 0.00306479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01520224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,947,685 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

