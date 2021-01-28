Datacoin Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $13,017.82 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018042 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

