DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Critical Analysis

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DATATRAK International and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 3 30 1 2.94

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $128.91, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 1.43% 8.29% 1.29% Fiserv 6.01% 8.75% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.47 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Fiserv $10.19 billion 6.79 $893.00 million $4.00 25.81

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Summary

Fiserv beats DATATRAK International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment offers electronic bill payment and presentment services; internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment offers account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also offers bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves business, banks, governments, processors, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and other clients. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

