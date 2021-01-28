David Horner Buys 12,500 Shares of CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) Stock

CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) insider David Horner bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,246.15).

David Horner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Horner bought 30,000 shares of CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

LON CEPS opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.08. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. CEPS PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About CEPS PLC (CEPS.L)

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial holding company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, and Hickton segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The CEM Press segment manufactures fabric, carpet, wallpaper pattern books, swatches, and shade cards.

