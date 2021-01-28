David Pujades Sells 38,090 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,244.15.

On Thursday, January 14th, David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $113,564.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

RVLV opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

