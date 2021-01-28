Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,469,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 127,042 shares during the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 725,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

