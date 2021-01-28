Dearborn Partners LLC Has $26.79 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,591,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,538. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.