Dearborn Partners LLC Has $32.04 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,982. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $189.99.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

