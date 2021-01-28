Dearborn Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $936.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

