Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $43,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO traded down $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $254.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $264.83. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.