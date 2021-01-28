Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 553 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $24,670,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,629. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

