Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $6.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $278.61 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.30 and a 200-day moving average of $249.08.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

