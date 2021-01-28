Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $280.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.