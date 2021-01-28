Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

NYSE DK opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $237,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

