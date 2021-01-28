Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

NYSE DELL opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,570,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,799,024 shares of company stock valued at $129,228,173. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

