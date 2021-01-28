Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 4,050 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.51. 371,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,717. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $398.00 million and a P/E ratio of -76.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.