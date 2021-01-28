Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 84

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Just Group plc (JUST.L) in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 74.15 ($0.97) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £767.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1.84. Just Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.15 ($1.13).

Just Group plc (JUST.L) Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

