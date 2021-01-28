Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $19.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of RF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after buying an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

