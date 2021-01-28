Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target to $11.00

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLY. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.