Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after buying an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.