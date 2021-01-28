Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.89. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27).

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

