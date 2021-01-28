Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.93 ($181.10).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €132.80 ($156.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.29. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

