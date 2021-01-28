Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $25.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

